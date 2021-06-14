100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brayan Ramirez, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator (right), refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft off the coast of Italy as Senior Airman Benjamin Blake, 351st ARS boom operator (left) watches during Exercise African Lion 2021, June 14, 2021. Aerial refueling extends the range of fighter aircraft, enabling the U.S. and African partner nations to respond to transnational threats and violent extremist organizations across the African continent.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

