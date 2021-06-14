Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brayan Ramirez, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator (right), refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft off the coast of Italy as Senior Airman Benjamin Blake, 351st ARS boom operator (left) watches during Exercise African Lion 2021, June 14, 2021. Aerial refueling extends the range of fighter aircraft, enabling the U.S. and African partner nations to respond to transnational threats and violent extremist organizations across the African continent.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:28
    Location: MARRAKESH, MA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    KC-135
    air refueling
    exercise
    AfricanLion

