100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing off the Italian coast, June 14, 2021, during Exercise African Lion 2021. African Lion helps AFRICOM set the theater for current operations and contingencies by improving conditions to ensure necessary access, critical infrastructure and partner nation support.



African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

