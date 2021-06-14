Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021 [Image 1 of 4]

    100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel off the Italian coast, June 14, 2021, during Exercise African Lion 2021. African Lion demonstrates our long-term commitment to improve partner nation capacity and capabilities in support of U.S. strategic objectives.

    African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6695282
    VIRIN: 210614-F-PZ401-0014
    Resolution: 8169x5446
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: MARRAKESH, MA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

