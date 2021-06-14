100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel off the Italian coast, June 14, 2021, during Exercise African Lion 2021. African Lion demonstrates our long-term commitment to improve partner nation capacity and capabilities in support of U.S. strategic objectives.



African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

