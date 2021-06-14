Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft after receiving fuel off the Italian coast, June 14, 2021, during Exercise African Lion 2021. African Lion is a critical opportunity for members of the joint team to build and test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment.
    African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6695284
    VIRIN: 210614-F-PZ401-0022
    Resolution: 6646x4431
    Size: 919.23 KB
    Location: MARRAKESH, MA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    F-16
    KC-135
    air refueling
    exercise
    AfricanLion

