100th ARW guides 31st FW F-16s to Exercise African Lion 2021

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft after receiving fuel off the Italian coast, June 14, 2021, during Exercise African Lion 2021. African Lion is a critical opportunity for members of the joint team to build and test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment.

African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

