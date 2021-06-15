1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Michael W. Baker received the Bluejacket of the Quarter Award for serving as dental technician, 13 Area Dental Clinic, 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group from January 2021 to March 2021. During this period, he assisted five providers in the completion of seventy dental procedures valued at $5,000. His efforts greatly contributed to the clinic sustainment of operational dental readiness in support of 5,000 Marines and Sailors across 17 tenet commands. He was also responsible for the management of a $66,000 operating target, 400 line items, upkeep of equipment worth $1.5 million and 38 critical supplies for the largest dental clinic on Camp Pendleton.

