Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Michael W. Baker received the Bluejacket of the Quarter Award for serving as dental technician, 13 Area Dental Clinic, 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group from January 2021 to March 2021. During this period, he assisted five providers in the completion of seventy dental procedures valued at $5,000. His efforts greatly contributed to the clinic sustainment of operational dental readiness in support of 5,000 Marines and Sailors across 17 tenet commands. He was also responsible for the management of a $66,000 operating target, 400 line items, upkeep of equipment worth $1.5 million and 38 critical supplies for the largest dental clinic on Camp Pendleton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6693895
    VIRIN: 210615-M-ND151-1084
    Resolution: 5108x3405
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    sailors
    Marines
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT