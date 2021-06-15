1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class, Fleet Marine Force, Lorraine M. Scott received the Junior Sailor of the Quarter Award for serving as executive assistant to the Command Master Chief, Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group from January 2021 to March 2021. During this period, she deployed in support of U.S. Army Northern Command, National Corona Virus Disease 19 Vaccination Efforts, and led 11 corpsmen to accomplishing the vaccinations of 105,000 civilians throughout Arlington, Texas. She also kept daily tracking of 3,000 vaccinated individuals and served as Spanish translator.

