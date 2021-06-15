Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class, Fleet Marine Force, Lorraine M. Scott received the Junior Sailor of the Quarter Award for serving as executive assistant to the Command Master Chief, Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group from January 2021 to March 2021. During this period, she deployed in support of U.S. Army Northern Command, National Corona Virus Disease 19 Vaccination Efforts, and led 11 corpsmen to accomplishing the vaccinations of 105,000 civilians throughout Arlington, Texas. She also kept daily tracking of 3,000 vaccinated individuals and served as Spanish translator.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6693894
    VIRIN: 210615-M-ND151-1078
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    TAGS

    awards
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    sailors
    Marines
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

