    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alex M. Avery received the Marine of the Quarter Award for inspiring team leaders by leading 200 inventories, 45 preventative maintenance checks, and 40 corrective maintenance actions during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, June 15, 2021. Avery also participated in Operation Turning Point 2021, assisting in the drilling of a 700 foot well in direct support of the United States Navy.

