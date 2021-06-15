1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman First Class, Fleet Marine Force, Jonathan D. Ventura received the Senior Sailor of the Quarter Award for serving as the leading petty officer, battalion aid station, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force from January 2021 to March 2021. During this period, he led and mentored 12 sailors in daily garrison and operational care for 1,400 Marines in the largest independent battalion within the 1st MLG. Direct sailor mentorship led to one meritorious advancement and an awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He selflessly facilitating eight enlisted Fleet Marine Force warfare specialist study sections which resulted in seven FMF worker qualifications.

