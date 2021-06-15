Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman First Class, Fleet Marine Force, Jonathan D. Ventura received the Senior Sailor of the Quarter Award for serving as the leading petty officer, battalion aid station, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force from January 2021 to March 2021. During this period, he led and mentored 12 sailors in daily garrison and operational care for 1,400 Marines in the largest independent battalion within the 1st MLG. Direct sailor mentorship led to one meritorious advancement and an awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He selflessly facilitating eight enlisted Fleet Marine Force warfare specialist study sections which resulted in seven FMF worker qualifications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6693893
    VIRIN: 210615-M-ND151-1074
    Resolution: 5127x3418
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Marines
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT