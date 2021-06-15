210615-N-DA827-022 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 15, 2021) Master Sgt. Crystal Salazar, a Watercraft Engineer with the U.S. Army, discusses parts of a diesel engine with members from the Guyana Coast Guard following classroom instruction, as part of an exercise during Tradewinds, June 15, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

