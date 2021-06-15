210615-N-DA827-025 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 15, 2021) Sergeant 1st Class Garth Longmore, a Watercraft Engineer with the U.S. Army, adjusts the injectors on a diesel engine with the assistance of Petty Officer Kenneth Benn, a member of the Guyana Coast Guard, following classroom instruction as part of an exercise during Tradewinds, June 15, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

