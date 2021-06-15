Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5]

    Tradewinds 2021

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210615-N-DA827-032 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 15, 2021) Sergeant 1st Class Garth Longmore, a Watercraft Engineer with the U.S. Army, discusses parts of a diesel engine with members of the Guyana Coast Guard, following classroom instruction as part of an exercise during Tradewinds, June 15, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6693865
    VIRIN: 210615-N-DA827-032
    Resolution: 4685x3347
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US ARMY
    TRADEWINDS 2021
    TRADEWINDS 21

