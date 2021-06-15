210615-N-DA827-006 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 15, 2021) Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Tyler Morrison, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, provides use of force training to a member from the Belize Coast Guard following classroom instruction, as part of an exercise during Tradewinds, June 15, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:42 Photo ID: 6693853 VIRIN: 210615-N-DA827-006 Resolution: 4181x2986 Size: 1.22 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.