Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6]

    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Flower-Raschella 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron render their final salute to U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa Kempker, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 14, 2021. The 1st SOCPTS provides peacetime and wartime world-wide support to all members of the 1st Special Operations Wing, both active and retired, of the uniformed services, other members of the DoD components, as well as civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:12
    Photo ID: 6693827
    VIRIN: 210614-F-KO270-1055
    Resolution: 4951x3301
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command
    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command
    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command
    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command
    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command
    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Hurlburt Field
    change of command
    1SOCPTS
    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT