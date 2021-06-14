Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 1 of 6]

    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Flower-Raschella 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa Kempker, right, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron commander, receives the Legion of Merit from U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 14, 2021. The 1st SOCPTS is a 1st SOW staff agency responsible for managing the financial business of Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Hurlburt Field
    change of command
    1SOCPTS
    1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron

