U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa Kempker, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron commander, receives the Legion of Merit from U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 14, 2021. The 1st SOCPTS is a 1st SOW staff agency responsible for managing the financial business of Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 17:12
|Photo ID:
|6693825
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-KO270-1033
|Resolution:
|6175x4117
|Size:
|16.88 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
