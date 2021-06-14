1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa Kempker, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron commander, receives the Legion of Merit from U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 14, 2021. The 1st SOCPTS is a 1st SOW staff agency responsible for managing the financial business of Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

