1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa Kempker, 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron commander, passes the unit guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 14, 2021. The 1st SOCPTS saw leadership of the unit transfer from Kempker to U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Regan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

