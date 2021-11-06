10th Space Warning Squadron change of command ceremony

Lt. Col. Travis Kennebeck, 10th Space Warning Squadron incoming commander, addresses the crowd during his change of command ceremony at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., June 11, 2021. The 10 SWS operates and maintains the Perimeter Acquisition Radar and Attack Characterization System (PARCS), which provides missile warning and space surveillance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
