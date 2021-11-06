10th Space Warning Squadron change of command ceremony

Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Ryan Durand, 10th Space Warning Squadron outgoing commander, during the 10 SWS change of command ceremony at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., June 11, 2021. Assuming command is Lt. Col. Travis Kennebeck, formerly the 6th Space Warning Squadron operations officer at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
|06.11.2021
|06.15.2021 14:10
|6693564
|210614-F-IH091-1010
|7039x4588
|3.57 MB
|CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, ND, US
|1
|0
