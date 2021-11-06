10th Space Warning Squadron change of command ceremony

Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Travis Kennebeck, 10th Space Warning Squadron incoming commander, during the 10 SWS change of command ceremony at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., June 11, 2021. The 10 SWS is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
