    10th Space Warning Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    10th Space Warning Squadron change of command ceremony

    CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Travis Kennebeck, 10th Space Warning Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to members of his squadron during the 10 SWS change of command ceremony at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., June 11, 2021. The 10 SWS provides missile warning and space surveillance to defend the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 14:10
    VIRIN: 210614-F-IH091-1013
    Location: CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, ND, US 
    Change of command
    Cavalier
    10 SWS

