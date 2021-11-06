10th Space Warning Squadron change of command ceremony

Lt. Col. Travis Kennebeck, 10th Space Warning Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to members of his squadron during the 10 SWS change of command ceremony at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., June 11, 2021. The 10 SWS provides missile warning and space surveillance to defend the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

