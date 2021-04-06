NNPTC Holds Change of Command

210604-N-RT036-1416 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (June 4, 2021) Capt. Andrew G. Peterson III, commanding officer of Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at NNPTC. During the ceremony, Capt. Scott J. McGinnis relieved Peterson as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Gomez)

