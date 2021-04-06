NNPTC Holds Change of Command

210604-N-RT036-1265 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (June 4, 2021) The official party of Naval Nuclear Power Training Command's (NNPTC) change of command ceremony bows their heads during the ceremony's invocation. During the ceremony, Capt. Scott J. McGinnis relieved Capt. Andrew G. Peterson III as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Gomez)

