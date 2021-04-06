Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNPTC Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 10]

    NNPTC Holds Change of Command

    GOOSE CREEK, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Gomez 

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command

    210604-N-RT036-1265 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (June 4, 2021) The official party of Naval Nuclear Power Training Command's (NNPTC) change of command ceremony bows their heads during the ceremony's invocation. During the ceremony, Capt. Scott J. McGinnis relieved Capt. Andrew G. Peterson III as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Gomez)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6693522
    VIRIN: 210604-N-RT036-1265
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNPTC Holds Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jessica Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command
    change of command
    NNPTC
    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command(NNPTC)
    Nuclear Field "A" School (NFAS)
    Nuclear Power School (NPS)

