NNPTC Holds Change of Command

210604-N-GN523-1043 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (June 4, 2021) Capt. Scott J. McGinnis, Naval Nuclear Power Training Command's (NNPTC) incoming commanding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at NNPTC. During the ceremony, McGinnis relieved Capt. Andrew G. Peterson III as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keyly Santizo)

