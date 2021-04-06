210604-N-RT036-1200 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (June 4, 2021) Capt. Scott J. McGinnis, Naval Nuclear Power Training Command's (NNPTC) incoming commanding officer, is piped aboard during a change of command ceremony at NNPTC. During the ceremony, McGinnis relieved Capt. Andrew G. Peterson III as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6693519 VIRIN: 210604-N-RT036-1200 Resolution: 6834x4881 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNPTC Holds Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jessica Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.