U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, describes C-130H Hercules operations to Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., prior to a familiarization flight in Peoria, Ill., June 2, 2021. Bustos visited the Illinois Air National Guard base as part her on-going initiative to job shadow industries within her congressional district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6692785 VIRIN: 210601-Z-EU280-1220 Resolution: 5349x3570 Size: 6.38 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rep. Cheri Bustos job shadows C-130H Hercules aircrew at Illinois Air National Guard wing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.