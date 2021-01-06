Rep. Cheri Bustos job shadows C-130H Hercules aircrew at Illinois Air National Guard wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., prepare to board a C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Ill., June 2, 2021. Bustos visited the base as part her on-going initiative to job shadow industries within her congressional district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
