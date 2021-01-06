Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., left, and her staff listen to a C-130H Hercules briefing by Lt. Col. Brandon Retherford, the commander of the 169th Airlift Squadron, at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., June 2, 2021. The representative visited the Illinois Air National Guard base as part her on-going initiative to job shadow industries within her congressional district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 08:54
|Photo ID:
|6692781
|VIRIN:
|210601-Z-EU280-1066
|Resolution:
|5438x3630
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rep. Cheri Bustos job shadows C-130H Hercules aircrew at Illinois Air National Guard wing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT