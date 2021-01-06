Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rep. Cheri Bustos job shadows C-130H Hercules aircrew at Illinois Air National Guard wing

    Rep. Cheri Bustos job shadows C-130H Hercules aircrew at Illinois Air National Guard wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., left, and her staff listen to a C-130H Hercules briefing by Lt. Col. Brandon Retherford, the commander of the 169th Airlift Squadron, at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., June 2, 2021. The representative visited the Illinois Air National Guard base as part her on-going initiative to job shadow industries within her congressional district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rep. Cheri Bustos job shadows C-130H Hercules aircrew at Illinois Air National Guard wing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    briefing
    Air Force
    congressional visit
    Cheri Bustos
    Air Force We Need

