    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., boards a C-130H Hercules at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., June 2, 2021. The representative visited the Illinois Air National Guard base as part her on-going initiative to job shadow industries within her congressional district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 08:54
    Photo ID: 6692783
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-EU280-1167
    Resolution: 5719x3818
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rep. Cheri Bustos job shadows C-130H Hercules aircrew at Illinois Air National Guard wing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    C-130H Hercules
    Air Force
    congressional visit
    Cheri Bustos
    Air Force We Need

