52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Hokaj, 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander (center), and other leaders from different 52nd Fighter Wing units watch the deactivation ceremony of the 52nd Dental Squadron June 10, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Now that the 52nd DS has deactivated, Spangdahlem AB beneficiaries will still receive dental care through the 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

