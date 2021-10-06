Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS [Image 5 of 6]

    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Hokaj, 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander (center), and other leaders from different 52nd Fighter Wing units watch the deactivation ceremony of the 52nd Dental Squadron June 10, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Now that the 52nd DS has deactivated, Spangdahlem AB beneficiaries will still receive dental care through the 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 08:50
    Photo ID: 6692750
    VIRIN: 210610-F-LH638-1169
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    ceremony
    deactivation
    dental
    restructure
    OMRS
    52DS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT