U.S. Air Force Col. Alisha Smith, 52nd Medical Group commander (left), presents the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Bowman, former 52nd Dental Squadron commander, during the dental squadron’s deactivation ceremony June 10, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Bowman was the 52nd DS’s 11th and final commander since its activation in 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 08:50 Photo ID: 6692747 VIRIN: 210610-F-LH638-1094 Resolution: 4165x2776 Size: 7.41 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.