Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS [Image 2 of 6]

    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Alisha Smith, 52nd Medical Group commander (left), presents the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Bowman, former 52nd Dental Squadron commander, during the dental squadron’s deactivation ceremony June 10, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Bowman was the 52nd DS’s 11th and final commander since its activation in 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 08:50
    Photo ID: 6692747
    VIRIN: 210610-F-LH638-1094
    Resolution: 4165x2776
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS
    52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    ceremony
    deactivation
    dental
    restructure
    OMRS
    52DS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT