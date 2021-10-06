U.S. Air Force Col. Alisha Smith, 52nd Medical Group commander, speaks during the 52nd Dental Squadron deactivation ceremony June 10, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd Medical Group is comprised of multiple separate squadrons designed to support the medical needs of Spangdahlem AB’s nearly 9,500 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 08:50 Photo ID: 6692748 VIRIN: 210610-F-LH638-1080 Resolution: 3821x2548 Size: 7.17 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.