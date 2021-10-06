52nd DS deactivates, transitions under 52nd OMRS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Von Schimpf, former 52nd Dental Squadron clinical dentistry flight chief, holds the 52nd DS guidon during the squadron deactivation ceremony June 10, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. As part of an Air Force Medical Service realignment, the dental squadron deactivated in order to be restructured under the 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

