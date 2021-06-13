America Amphibious Ready Group operates with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Japan Maritime Self Defense Force tank landing ship JDS Shimokita (LST 4002), right, prepares to recover a landing craft, air cushion after bilateral operations with the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). The America ARG, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

