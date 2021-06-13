Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Amphibious Ready Group operates with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force [Image 4 of 13]

    America Amphibious Ready Group operates with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct bilateral operations with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force landing craft and the tank landing ship JDS Shimokita (LST 4002). The America ARG, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6692020
    VIRIN: 210613-N-DB724-1324
    Resolution: 4661x3107
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, America Amphibious Ready Group operates with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    JMSDF
    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force
    USS America
    JDS Shimokita
    bilateral operations

