America Amphibious Ready Group operates with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), left, sails alongside the amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and a landing craft from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. The America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA