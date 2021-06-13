America Amphibious Ready Group operates with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 19), right, sails alongside a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force landing craft, air cushion. The America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

