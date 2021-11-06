Airmen participate in 81st Training Group Olympics

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saowalak Wester, 338th Training Squadron student, participates in the 1600 meter run during the 81st Training Group Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 11, 2021. The event also included competitions in weight lifting, long jump, shot put and discus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

