Airmen participate in 81st Training Group Olympics

U.S. Airmen and Marines in the 81st Training Group participates in the 200 meter run during the 81st Training Group Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 11, 2021. The event also included competitions in weight lifting, long jump, shot put and discus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

