Airmen participate in 81st Training Group Olympics

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class George Weed, 338th Training Squadron student, throws a discus during the 81st Training Group Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 11, 2021. The event also included competitions in weight lifting, long jump, track and shot put. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

