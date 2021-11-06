Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen participate in 81st Training Group Olympics [Image 4 of 7]

    Airmen participate in 81st Training Group Olympics

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Judah Officer, 336th Training Squadron student, participates in squats during the 81st Training Group Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 11, 2021. The event also included competitions in long jump, track, shot put and discus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021
    Photo ID: 6691920
    VIRIN: 210611-F-BD983-0211
    Resolution: 5448x3652
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Group
    Airmen Olympics

