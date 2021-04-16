U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Kaden Ennis, 316th Training Squadron student, performs a ukulele cover of “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammar at Crossroads on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 16, 2021. Ennis is a self-taught ukulele player; he plans on learning the guitar next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6691626 VIRIN: 210416-F-LY364-1113 Resolution: 4398x5498 Size: 3.05 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.