U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Kaden Ennis, 316th Training Squadron student, performs a ukulele cover of “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammar at Crossroads on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 16, 2021. Ennis is a self-taught ukulele player; he plans on learning the guitar next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6691626
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-LY364-1113
|Resolution:
|4398x5498
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
