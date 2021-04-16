Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    Goodfellow's got talent 2021

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Schulte, 17th Training Group superintendent of military training, judges the performances during the Crossroads talent show on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 16, 2021. Schulte, along with three other judges, were able to judge the show with an in-person audience, unlike last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6691624
    VIRIN: 210416-F-LY364-1079
    Resolution: 4818x3854
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talent show
    student
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Crossroads

