U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Schulte, 17th Training Group superintendent of military training, judges the performances during the Crossroads talent show on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 16, 2021. Schulte, along with three other judges, were able to judge the show with an in-person audience, unlike last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6691624
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-LY364-1079
|Resolution:
|4818x3854
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
