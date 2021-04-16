U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Lingor, 315th Training Squadron student, plays the guitar at Crossroads on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 16, 2021. Lingor has released two albums and performed one of his own original songs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6691623
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-LY364-1046
|Resolution:
|4782x3826
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT