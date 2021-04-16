Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 1 of 4]

    Goodfellow's got talent 2021

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Lingor, 315th Training Squadron student, plays the guitar at Crossroads on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 16, 2021. Lingor has released two albums and performed one of his own original songs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:37
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Goodfellow's got talent 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talent show
    student
    change of command
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Crossroads
    313th Training Squadron

