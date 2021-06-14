Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th AW leadership engages with Airmen [Image 1 of 5]

    436th AW leadership engages with Airmen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Tim Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks to Team Dover during an all call at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. After the assumption of command June 4, this event marked the command team’s first engagement with a large portion of Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th AW leadership engages with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Air Power
    Dover
    436th Airlift Wing
    All Call
    Wing CC

