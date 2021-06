436th AW leadership engages with Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Tim Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks to Team Dover during an all call at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. After the assumption of command June 4, this event marked the command team’s first engagement with a large portion of Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

