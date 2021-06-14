436th AW leadership engages with Airmen

From the left, Chief Master Sgt. Tim Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, and Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th AW commander, speak to Team Dover during an all call at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. The new 436th AW leaders answered questions from Airmen and emphasized their priorities for Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

