From the left, Chief Master Sgt. Tim Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, and Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th AW commander, speak to Team Dover during an all call at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. The new 436th AW leaders answered questions from Airmen and emphasized their priorities for Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6690814
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-MO780-1057
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|809.47 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th AW leadership engages with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
