Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Team Dover during an all call at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2021. After the assumption of command June 4, this event marked the command team’s first engagement with a large portion of Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 11:42
|Photo ID:
|6690811
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-MO780-1029
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|864.43 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th AW leadership engages with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
