41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training

Sgt. Irbyn Campos starts Cpt. Mark Mountainspring (near) and Maj. John Davis of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Headquarters Company, on the Sprint-Drag-Carry event to become familiar with the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the rain at Camp Rilea, Ore. June 13. The 41st IBCT is conducting its first two-week annual training after returning in 2020 from the unit’s second-largest overseas deployment since WWII.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 23:49
|Photo ID:
|6689796
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-ZJ128-1003
|Resolution:
|4684x3167
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OR, US
|Hometown:
|CLACKAMAS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
