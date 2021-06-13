Sgt. Irbyn Campos starts Cpt. Mark Mountainspring (near) and Maj. John Davis of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Headquarters Company, on the Sprint-Drag-Carry event to become familiar with the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the rain at Camp Rilea, Ore. June 13. The 41st IBCT is conducting its first two-week annual training after returning in 2020 from the unit’s second-largest overseas deployment since WWII.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 23:49 Photo ID: 6689796 VIRIN: 210613-Z-ZJ128-1003 Resolution: 4684x3167 Size: 5.96 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, US Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.