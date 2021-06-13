Cpt. Matthew Witt, assigned to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Headquarters Company, performs deadlifts of the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the rain at Camp Rilea, Ore. June 13. The historical 41st is conducting its first two-week annual training after returning in 2020 from the unit’s second-largest overseas deployment since WWII.

(U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 23:49 Photo ID: 6689793 VIRIN: 210613-Z-ZJ128-1001 Resolution: 4203x3447 Size: 3.98 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, OR, US Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.