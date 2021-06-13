Company Executive Officer, 1st Lt. Coby Cudjoe of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Headquarters Company, performs the Leg Tuck event to become familiarized with the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the rain at Camp Rilea, Ore. June 13. The 41st IBCT is conducting its first two-week annual training after returning in 2020 from the unit’s second-largest overseas deployment since WWII.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 23:49 Photo ID: 6689794 VIRIN: 210613-Z-ZJ128-1004 Resolution: 3209x2407 Size: 3.54 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, OR, US Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Hometown: VANCOUVER, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.