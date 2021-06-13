Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training [Image 2 of 4]

    41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training

    WARRENTON, OR, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Company Executive Officer, 1st Lt. Coby Cudjoe of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Headquarters Company, performs the Leg Tuck event to become familiarized with the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the rain at Camp Rilea, Ore. June 13. The 41st IBCT is conducting its first two-week annual training after returning in 2020 from the unit’s second-largest overseas deployment since WWII.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st IBCT Starts 2021 Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    41st IBCT
    Oregon Army National Guard
    PT
    Camp Rilea
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

